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14.08.2026 17:09:49
Hanjin Kal Slips To Loss In Q2 Despite Reporting Higher Operating Income
(RTTNews) - Friday, Hanjin Kal (180640.KS) announced its financial results for the second quarter, reporting operating income of KRW 16.776 billion, up from KRW 9.891 billion in the previous year, mainly due to lower selling, general, and administrative expenses.
Loss for the period was KRW 85.697 billion compared with a profit of KRW 112.722 billion in the prior year. The company slipped to a loss primarily due to losses from continuing operations of associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method.
Loss before tax stood at KRW 86.866 billion compared with profit of KRW 113.615 billion last year.
Revenue for the quarter was KRW 71.461 billion compared to KRW 70.664 billion in the year-ago quarter.
The company's stock closed trading at KRW 120,000.00, up 0.84 percent on the Korea Stock Exchange.
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