22.03.2022 14:05:00
Hankook Tire's 2022 Great Catch Rebate Offers Consumers Savings on Premium Products
- Hankook Tire's Great Catch Rebate to offer savings up to $80 on all-weather products
NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire announces its Spring rebate promotion of 2022, the Great Catch Rebate, running now through May 1st. Included in the promotion is the new ultra-high-performance product released today, the Ventus S1 AS.
This offer is designed to promote Hankook's premium Passenger and Light Truck/SUV lines with up to a $80 prepaid MasterCard with the purchase of four (4) tires from select lines.
Qualifying patterns included in the Great Catch Rebate are:
Rebate Amount / Products
Product Description
$80 Ventus S1 AS (H125) *NEW*
Year-round sports performance all conditions
$80 Ventus S1 Noble² (H452)
Balanced ultra-high performance all-season
$60 Ventus V12 evo² (K120)
Ultra-high performance summer
$60 Dynapro HP2 (RA33)
All-season highway performance for SUV/LT
$60 Kinergy 4S² (H750)
Performance passenger and CUV all-weather
Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hankook-tires-2022-great-catch-rebate-offers-consumers-savings-on-premium-products-301507602.html
SOURCE Hankook Tire North America
