HANKY PANKY INTRODUCES ALL-NEW ECO RX COLLECTION + REVITALIZED LINGERIECYCLE® PROGRAM

The Iconic Brand Expands Efforts to Maximize Comfort While Helping to Reduce Their Carbon Footprint Starting This Earth Month

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanky Panky, the female-founded and led intimates and sleepwear brand, announces the launch of ECO Rx™ and the revitalized Lingeriecycle® program launching April 7th. A new prescription for comfort, Eco Rx™ is a collection of innovatively upcycled lingerie and loungewear.

In tandem, the relaunched Lingeriecycle® program allows consumers to break up with their old intimates by responsibly recycling them.

ECO Rx™ and Lingeriecycle® are the latest initiatives from Hanky Panky, a brand committed since inception to sustainable business practices and unwavering loyalty to customers and the planet alike, for over 40 years.

With Lenzing's pioneering REFIBRA™ technology, the new ECO Rx™ collection uses upcycled cotton scraps from pre- and post-consumer cotton waste which are then transformed into cotton pulp. The pulp is then added to wood pulp from sustainably managed forests, and the combined raw material is transformed into new TENCEL™ branded Lyocell fibers.

The innovative use of these materials offer product-centric and planet-focused benefits, including:

Driving a circular economy and giving waste a second life in the fashion supply chain for everyone, including consumers, brands, and the whole fashion community

Fabric that provides a soft feel and is gentle on the skin

More efficient moisture absorption than cotton, which supports the body's natural thermal regulating mechanism

Durable and long-lasting quality

"Hanky Panky is thrilled to partner with TENCEL™ brand to bring this innovative natural, upcycled offering to consumers and continue our long-standing efforts towards sustainability," said Brenda Berger, CEO of Hanky Panky. "As experts in comfort, we consciously selected TENCEL™ fibers as our partner and leaders in their field, to bring this pioneering collection to market."

The eight-silhouette collection features a mix of all-new loungewear and reimagined versions of legendary undergarments. The waistband trim used in the collection is made of REPREVE® recycled nylon-spandex lace from pre-consumer nylon waste blended with spandex and is also OEKO-tex certified.

In addition to the new product launches, the brand has relaunched Lingeriecycle®. Originally founded in 2008, Lingeriecycle® was launched with the purpose of finding end-of-life solutions for underwear. For most fashion companies, end of life solutions are obvious – unwanted garments can be donated or sold second hand. Understandably, intimates–specifically underwear– is not accepted for donation or resale anywhere due to sanitation concerns.

To celebrate Earth Month, the relaunch of Lingeriecycle® will kick-off and encourage customers to make positive impacts on their own ecosystem by cleaning out their underwear drawers. To support the initiative and facilitate recycling, Hanky Panky will be providing customers with free shipping labels to send in those items they want to recycle and rid themselves of.

ECO Rx™ and Lingeriecycle® build upon Hanky Panky's dedication to consumers and the planet, and further establish the brand as experts, with a reputation for unparalleled comfort, quality, and conscience.

About Hanky Panky

In 1977, when designer Gale Epstein transformed a hand-embroidered cotton handkerchief into a bra and panty set for her friend, Lida Orzeck, Hanky Panky was born. In 1986, Gale created a thong that achieved the unimaginable; it could not be felt. Women, liberated by its nothingness, told friends, mothers, sisters, daughters, creating a cult following. Today, one of our thongs sells every ten seconds globally. Hanky Panky is loved by celebrities and stylists, sold in over 70 countries, and relied upon by millions of fans. Popularity has never changed us, we're rooted in integrity and ethics, loyal to people and the planet.

About TENCEL™ Lenzing

TENCEL™ is the flagship brand under The Lenzing Group that covers textile specialty product fiber offerings. Since 1992, the TENCEL™ brand has driven the evolution of fiber solutions for the apparel and home textile segments through several industry-first innovations and environmentally responsible production processes.

TENCEL™ fibers are derived from certified and controlled sources following the stringent guidelines of the Lenzing Wood and Pulp Policy. They are produced via environmentally responsible production processes and are compostable and biodegradable. They are designated by the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) BioPreferred® Program.

