HANNA ANDERSSON APPOINTS CALLIE CANFIELD AS CHIEF BRAND OFFICER

Premier Children's Apparel Brand Continues Expanding Female Executive Team

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium children's apparel brand, Hanna Andersson , announced that Callie Canfield has joined the company as Chief Brand Officer. Canfield will champion the company's brand and content strategy, grounded in its deep heritage and core values including quality, sustainability, and unparalleled comfort.

Reporting to newly appointed CEO Aimée Lapic, Canfield brings over 15 years of dynamic retail experience to Hanna's marketing team. She will oversee all integrated marketing plans for the online retailer and spearhead efforts to build brand awareness and reach a wider customer base through public relations, influencer marketing, social media and creative strategy and execution.

Canfield brings expertise from iconic apparel brands like Anthropologie Group, Gap Inc., and David's Bridal. As Head of Brand Marketing and Public Relations for Anthropologie Group, Canfield led and accelerated a powerful marketing strategy driving awareness nationally and introducing the brand to the next generation of consumers. Previously, Canfield was the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for David's Bridal, spearheading brand and performance marketing. There, she set up a social studio and re-launched the brand's social channels to generate interest with a younger demographic. Prior to joining David's Bridal, she launched Anthropologie's wedding brand, BHLDN, growing their store footprint and driving double digit customer growth. During her tenure at Gap Inc., Canfield worked across multiple brands and was part of the original marketing team for the leading women's activewear brand, Athleta.

"Over the course of my career, I've had the privilege to work with brands I love and believe in as a consumer, and Hanna Andersson is at the top of that list," said Canfield, "I'm excited to work alongside a passionate team on a mission to outfit the adventures of childhood and introduce Hanna's cheerful, quality apparel into the homes of even more families."

"As we navigate an ever-changing retail landscape one thing that remains consistent is our motivation to bring joy and comfort to kids by providing families with premium, sustainable products and compelling content," said Aimée Lapic, CEO of Hanna Andersson. "Under Callie's leadership I'm certain we'll be able to activate across our awareness channels to drive new customer growth and provide experiences unique to the digital first Hanna brand."

Hanna Andersson creates clothes that empower kids to do their best – from comfortable construction details marrying form and function to happy prints and Hanna-me-down quality that's made to last. Featuring timeless silhouettes that are clean and modern yet never go out of style, learn more about Hanna Andersson by visiting https://www.hannaandersson.com/ .

About Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson was founded in 1983 and is a leading direct-to-consumer premium, sustainable children's apparel and lifestyle brand committed to outfitting the adventure of childhood. Hanna is known for its iconic, globally recognized products with happy designs, Hanna-me-down quality, and construction details built for comfort and play. The company's products are designed for children ages newborn to 12 years, with a complementary assortment of family apparel. Known as the original maker of Family Matching Pajamas, Hanna has built a cult following and is a favorite amongst celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Kristen Bell, Taylor Swift, and Thomas Rhett. ( www.hannaandersson.com)

SOURCE Hanna Andersson