03.02.2022 07:51:47
Hannover Re Preliminary 2021 Net Income At Upper Range Of Its Guidance; Confirms 2022 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Hannover Re (HVRRY.PK) said, based on preliminary key figures, fiscal 2021 net income was 1.23 billion euros compared to 883 million euros, prior year. The Group noted that this is the upper range of the 1.15 billion euros to 1.25 billion euros guidance.
Fiscal 2021 gross premium grew by 12.8% adjusted for exchange rate effects to 27.8 billion euros from 24.8 billion euros, prior year. The return on investment booked from assets under own management was 3.2% for the fiscal year.
For fiscal 2022, Hannover Re continues to anticipate Group net income of 1.4 billion to 1.5 billion euros. Based on constant exchange rates, growth in Group gross premium should be at least 5% and the return on investment should reach at least 2.3%, the Group said. Hannover Re has raised its net major-loss budget for 2022 to 1.4 billion euros from 1.3 billion euros.
Hannover Re estimates ordinary dividend for 2022 should be at least on the level of the previous year. The Group noted that it will be supplemented by payment of a special dividend if the capitalisation exceeds the level required for future growth and the earnings guidance is achieved.
