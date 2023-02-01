Hannover Re: Preliminary 2022 Net Income Within Target Range, Premium Growth Above Expectations

(RTTNews) - Hannover Re (HVRRY.PK) reported preliminary 2022 Group net income of 1.41 billion euros compared to 1.23 billion euros, prior year. The company noted that it achieved the forecast specified in November 2022. Gross written premium rose by 12.7% adjusted for exchange rate effects to 33.3 billion euros from 27.8 billion euros, last year. The return on investment from assets under own management reached 3.2% and was above the target of more than 2.5%. Return on equity was at 14.1%.

For fiscal 2023, Hannover Re expects to grow its Group net income to at least 1.7 billion euros. Reinsurance revenue is expected to grow by at least 5% at constant exchange rates. The return on investment from assets under own management is estimated to be at least 2.4%.

In order to take account of the growth in the property and casualty reinsurance portfolio and the increased loss expectation from natural catastrophes, the company has increased its net major-loss budget for 2023 to 1.725 billion euros. The ordinary dividend is projected to be at least stable compared to the previous year. If capitalisation exceeds capital requirements for future growth and profit targets are achieved, the company will announce a special dividend.

