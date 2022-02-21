Hannover Re: Transferred Issuance Volume Increases In FY21; Sees Volume Growth In ILS Market

(RTTNews) - German re-insurer Hannover Re AG (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) Monday said it has transferred altogether 11 catastrophe bonds with a volume of more than $2.7 billion to the capital market for its clients in fiscal 2021, higher than previous year's $1.6 billion.

The company noted that demand for catastrophe bonds as alternative risk coverage has traditionally come from companies in the insurance sector. Now, the company experienced growing demand from companies outside the insurance industry. Clients from other industries are also increasingly turning to Hannover Re and its partners for the placement of insurance risks with investors.

Last year, Hannover Re was able to assist companies in the energy, logistics and technology sectors with the transfer of insurance risks to the capital market.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, Hannover Re anticipates a volume somewhat in excess of $100 billion for the ILS market. This comes after a volume of around $95 billion in 2021, a figure that does not include securitisations in the area of mortgage financing.

It is expected that up to two-thirds of the volume in the ILS market will likely originate from collateralised reinsurance, the volume of which was virtually unchanged in 2021.

For 2022, Hannover Re expects to see an increased market volume for both catastrophe bonds and collateralised reinsurance.