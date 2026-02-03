03.02.2026 05:54:00

Hanon Systems Q4 Net Loss Narrows, Swings To Operating Profit; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Hanon Systems (018880.KS), a South Korean automotive parts maker, reported Tuesday narrower net loss in its fourth quarter, while it turned around operating profit with higher sales.

In South Korea, the shares were gaining around 6.4 percent, trading at 3,405.00 won.

For the three-month period, the company posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of 196.08 billion Korean won, narrower than a net loss of 315.80 billion won in the same period last year.

However, the company recorded an operating profit of 91.15 billion won, compared to prior year's loss of 137.59 billion won.

Sales were 2.703 trillion won, up 6.6 percent from the previous year's 2.536 trillion won. Sequentially, sales edged down 0.1 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen deutlich fester -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen rutschen am Montag letztlich ab
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten zu Monatsbeginn zu kräftigen Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Montag in Grün. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen