Hansa Biopharma Submits Responses to Outstanding Questions From EMA on May 26

LUND, Sweden, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, today announced that the ongoing EMA review of imlifidase for a potential marketing authorization in Europe is on track. A CHMP opinion is expected at the June 22-25 meeting, followed by a decision by the European Commission in Q3 2020.

At the CHMP meeting on April 28-30 a list of outstanding issues was adopted, including definition of patient population and design of the post approval study. A one-month clock-stop was initiated to enable Hansa Biopharma to address the outstanding issues. The Company will submit a comprehensive response on May 26 and expect an opinion from CHMP following the June 22-25 meeting.

"The EMA review process is progressing in line with our previous guidance. Throughout the process, we have had a positive and constructive dialouge with EMA and we look forward to an opinion from the CHMP in June", says Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO of Hansa Biopharma."If approved, imlifidase has the potential to enable lifesaving kidney transplants in highly sensitized patients, who currently cannot receive this standard of care treatment."

The Marketing Authorization Application for imlifidase in kidney transplantation was accepted for review by the European Medicines Agency on Feb. 28, 2019.

