Hansei Solutions Earns Second Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification™ for 2023-2024

An accolade that recognizes Hansei's workplace culture and employee experience surpassing the national average.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --, the premier full-service revenue cycle management provider specializing in behavioral health, is thrilled to announce that it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. Hansei Solutions, the premier full-service revenue cycle management provider specializing in behavioral health, is thrilled to announce its second consecutive Great Place to Work® Certification™.

The respected award is based entirely on current employees' experience working at Hansei. This year, 94% of Hansei's workforce has rated it an outstanding workplace, outshining the 57% average of companies nationwide.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"To be Hansei is to reflect on the past and do better in the future," said Gayle Hanson, Chief People Officer at Hansei Solutions. "For Hansei to live out its vision and consistently provide exceptional services to our partners, we must excel as an employer. This Certification enables us to continue our collective growth in cultivating a culture built on trust, fostering diversity of thought, and nurturing leadership across all levels of our organization."

By centering its core values of advocacy and integrity within Hansei's mission, the organization recognizes that its employees are instrumental in translating the vision into reality. As a result, this dynamic improves accessibility to treatment for individuals and families facing addiction and mental health challenges.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Hansei Solutions stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About Hansei Solutions

To be Hansei is to reflect on the past, learn from mistakes, and commit to doing better in the future. To stop Hansei is to stop learning. Hansei Solutions helps behavioral healthcare facilities nationwide do it better, combining full-service revenue cycle management technology with a personal touch to forge lasting and strategic partnerships. Simply put, Hansei enables providers to collect more, save more, remain compliant, and make more informed decisions impacting their growth and bottom line.

Learn more at hanseisolutions.com and on LinkedIn .

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hansei-solutions-earns-second-consecutive-great-place-to-work-certification-for-2023-2024-301966401.html

SOURCE Hansei Solutions