Hanwoo Board Hosts Invitational Hanwoo Industry Tour for Buyers and Media Representatives from Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanwoo Board invited a delegation of buyers and media representatives from Hong Kong to attend its Hanwoo Industry Tour program from 23-28 September. The guests, comprised of 19 buyers and five media representatives from Hong Kong, and three Korean exporters (a total of 27 delegates), toured key Hanwoo-industry-related organizations and facilities in Seoul, Pyeongchang, Anseong, and Jeonju.

As part of the Hanwoo Industry Tour 2019 program, officials representing Hanwoo retailers, Hanwoo processing facilities, the Hanwoo Research Institute, the Hanwoo Improvement Center (NACF), the National Institute of Animal Science, and the Korea Institute for Animal Products Quality Evaluation briefed the delegation on the excellence of premium Korean beef (Hanwoo) produced under strict and thorough quality control protocols.

One buyer participating in the tour stated: "I'm very thankful for this opportunity to see how Hanwoo is processed and distributed for myself. Throughout the tour, we met with officials from several different organizations involved in Hanwoo-related projects. They delivered detailed presentations and took the time to answer our questions. Actually seeing how Korea is working in various ways to improve the competitiveness of its Hanwoo industry at the national level has raised my trust and confidence in Hanwoo."

Another buyer said that he was deeply impressed with a private processing company in Majang-dong. Specifically, he observed that the facility did not have the typical odor of most meat processing plants. "Hanwoo seems to be processed with world-class technology and hygiene appears to be controlled extremely strictly. This tour has given me an opportunity to confirm that first hand," the buyer said. "So far, I've traveled around the world, including the US, Australia, and Japan, to visit various beef-processing plants, but I've never seen a country that processes its beef as cleanly or maintain such strict hygiene controls as Korea. I'm confident that I can supply consumers in Hong Kong with Hanwoo knowing that it will be top-notch in terms of quality."

Representatives from two of the Hong Kong media outlets that joined the Hanwoo tour took the opportunity to visit the downtown Gangnam area in Seoul, as well as Hanwoo retailers, the agricultural products market in Majang-dong, and a high-end Hanwoo restaurant for some in-depth coverage of the industry. The restaurant served Hanwoo, considered a luxury food in Hong Kong, as part of its Hansik (Korean cuisine) multi-course meal. The media contingent from Hong Kong were surprised at how Hanwoo could retain the classic flavor of premium beef yet be so well adapted to suit a wide variety of dishes in line with the latest culinary trends. Deeply impressed with the meal, the media contingent interviewed not only the head chef, but also the restaurant's servers in great detail on how the dishes were prepared and in which order they were served.

This year's Hanwoo Industry Tour also left a favorable impression on the delegation thanks to insightful visits to key Hanwoo industry-related facilities and tourist attractions across the country. In particular, the field trip to a cattle ranch in Pyeongchang, Gangwon-do, gave the delegates an opportunity to see Hanwoo cows grazing freely in an expansive verdant pasture--a sight seldom seen in bustling Hong Kong.

With Hong Kong sharing some cultural similarities with Korea, the visit to Jeonju Hanok Village was an intriguing experience for the delegates as it gave them a taste the style and preferences of aristocrats during Korea's Joseon dynasty (1392-1897).

The Hanwoo Industry Tour was a resounding success with the majority of visitors expressing enthusiasm to revisit Korea privately after the tour to immerse themselves in Korean culture, which blends tradition with cutting-edge technology, and to enjoy Hanwoo--a symbol of the elegance, class, and quality for which Korea is renowned.

One Korean exporter who participated in the tour stated: "We were able to improve our overall understanding of the Hanwoo industry thanks to this tour. We think this will raise awareness of premium Hanwoo among buyers in Hong Kong, and help to stimulate Hanwoo exports significantly. Several buyers have fallen in love with Hanwoo, and many of them expressed interest in participating in the program again."

"This year's Hanwoo Industry Tour gave local buyers and media members in Hong Kong a much better idea of how strictly Hanwoo is managed, and why Hanwoo is so outstanding in terms of quality," a Hanwoo Board official observed. "We hope that this first-hand experience will help boost overall exports of Hanwoo."

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191018/2615178-1

SOURCE Hanwoo Board