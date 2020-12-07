HAP Names Charles Bloom, D.O. Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

DETROIT, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan (HAP), a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan, has appointed Charles Bloom, D.O. to the position of senior vice president and chief medical officer. Dr. Bloom is responsible for overseeing HAP's health care management team as well as health care and quality activities. He also leads the development and implementation of HAP's clinical and operational programs in partnership with the region's health care providers.

"Dr. Bloom has done an exceptional job overseeing HAP's health care management team," said Michael Genord, M.D., president and CEO of HAP. "His background in emergency medicine and ability to remain calm in high-stress situations has served us well as we have had to respond quickly to member needs during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Prior to serving in this role on an interim basis, Dr. Bloom served as HAP's vice president, utilization management and provider relations. He joined HAP in 2016 as a medical director. With more than 20 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Bloom has implemented best-in-class practices designed to improve the health and well-being of HAP members.

"It is my privilege to work with an incredible team at HAP that is dedicated to providing our members with prompt access to quality health care," Dr. Bloom said. "Our commitment to working with members to safeguard their health makes HAP a stand-out in the health care community."

Before joining HAP, Dr. Bloom served as chairman and medical director of emergency medicine at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Michigan, and as emergency department trauma director at St. Rose Dominican Hospitals and director of critical care transport, rapid response team, at the University Medical Center Southern Nevada, both in Las Vegas.

Dr. Bloom has earned many accolades for his clinical and academic work, including the University of Nevada School of Medicine (UNSOM) Faculty and Teacher of the Year Award, UNSOM IM Outstanding Emergency Department Attending Award, the Emergency Department Top Doc Award, multiple Bravo Awards and the Living Our Values (LOV) Award.

Dr. Bloom graduated from Michigan State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency in emergency medicine at Botsford General Hospital. He was also an assistant professor at the University of Nevada School of Medicine, as well as an adjunct assistant professor of emergency medicine at Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

