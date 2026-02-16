ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Aktie

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QNF3 / ISIN: IL0065100930

16.02.2026 17:33:13

Hapag-Lloyd To Acquire ZIM For $4.2 Bln In Cash

(RTTNews) - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) said it has agreed to be acquired by Hapag-Lloyd in an all-cash deal valued at about $4.2 billion.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Hapag-Lloyd will purchase ZIM for $35.00 per share in cash, representing a 58% premium to the company's prior-day closing price and a 126% premium to its unaffected share price in August 2025. The transaction is expected to close by late 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The combined company is expected to expand global shipping services across key trade routes, including Transpacific, Intra-Asia, Atlantic, Latin America and East Mediterranean lanes. Hapag-Lloyd said the acquisition will strengthen its position as the world's fifth-largest container shipping company.

In connection with the deal, FIMI Opportunity Funds will establish a new Israeli shipping company, "New ZIM," with a fleet of 16 vessels focused on serving key global trade routes into Israel. The new entity will receive commercial support from Hapag-Lloyd and access to its Gemini network.

ZIM's board unanimously approved the transaction. Until completion, both companies will continue operating independently.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Registered Shs 26,20 40,89% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Registered Shs

