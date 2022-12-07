HAPBEE ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), the digital wellness technology company, announced today that all six director nominees proposed in the Company's management information circular dated October 28, 2022 (the "Information Circular"), being Chris Rivera, Yona Shtern, Robert Dzisiak, Charles McNerney, Michael Matysik and Mark Timm were elected at today's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the Company's articles.

The Company also announced that Manning Elliott LLP was reappointed as independent auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration.

At the Meeting, a majority of disinterested Hapbee shareholders also re-approved the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan pursuant to which the Company may issue stock options to eligible participants.

At the Meeting, a majority of disinterested Hapbee shareholders also approved amendments to the existing limits of subordinate voting shares reserved for issuance under the Company's restricted stock unit plan, as further detailed in the Information Circular.

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc.

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Blends and Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors.

