Hapbee Expands Global Dealer and Distributor Network to 19 Health and Wellness Outlets

Through a growing network of affiliated dealers and distributors, Hapbee Smart Wearable Products and Services are now being distributed to consumers in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom

MONTRÉAL, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of wellness wearables and bio-streaming technology, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into distribution agreements with a total of 19 dealers and distributors across four countries.

The dealers and distributors include various specialized health and wellness practices which include psychotherapy, physical therapy, rheumatology, nutrition and others. A majority of them are currently based in North America and are located across 13 U.S. states and one Canadian province while the remaining dealers and distributors operate in the United Kingdom and Australia.

According to the terms of the agreements, the dealers and distributors will promote and distribute Hapbee's products to their respective patients and customers. Both parties will collaborate to provide product insights as well as training and support. In addition, special promotional pricing may be offered through this controlled channel using an exclusive affiliate code on Hapbee.com, which can only be provided by businesses that have partnered with Hapbee.

"Our focus is to extend our distribution network globally and we are pleased to partner with value-added dealers and distributors who can enhance the customer onboarding experience as they integrate Hapbee into their practices," said Yona Shtern, Chairman and CEO of Hapbee. "This will enable us to gain more access to different regions and deliver our products to a wider audience. Furthermore, these partnerships will provide us with extensive brand exposure within our target market given that we are leveraging leading health and wellness experts to promote and deliver Hapbee Neckbands to their customers."

As previously announced in February 2022, Hapbee sold and shipped a quarterly record of 1751 Neckbands in Q4 2021 (A total of 5200 Hapbee products were sold and shipped in 2021) and the Company intends to continually increase product sales by scaling its dealer and distribution channels.

The global wellness industry is valued at more than US$1.5 trillion, and Hapbee has laid the groundwork for its dealer and distribution network to expand within this space.1 The Company intends to bring on new dealer and distributor partnerships with businesses that operate in the wellness sector in North America as well as in overseas markets. This will enable the Company to gain access to new marketplaces where Hapbee products and bio-streaming blends can have a positive impact on more people's lives.

The Company intends to provide updates on the total number of new dealer and distribution agreements it signs as they materialize.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a leading wearable wellness technology platform on a mission to help people improve their wellbeing and enhance how they feel. The Company is the creator of the Hapbee Neckband, which is powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology and delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to help improve its users' productivity, recovery, downtime, and sleep. Hapbee has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through authorized Hapbee dealers.

For more information about Hapbee, please visit Hapbee.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, or results on certain individuals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by Hapbee, including, without limitation: the growth of the worldwide sleep and wellness market; the suitability of the Hapbee Neckband and blends for users; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect Hapbee's business; the ability of Hapbee to source supplies required to manufacture its products; there will be a demand for Hapbee's services and products in the future; all necessary approvals will be received and all conditions will be satisfied or waived; and Hapbee will be able to operate its business as planned. Hapbee is not a medical device and is not to be used for medical purposes. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what Hapbee believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hapbee-expands-global-dealer-and-distributor-network-to-19-health-and-wellness-outlets-301511361.html

SOURCE Hapbee Technologies Inc.