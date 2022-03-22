Hapbee Selected as Integral and Essential Part of Grey Team's Next-Gen Wellness Solution for Military Veterans

Grey Team, a U.S. non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the personal health and wellness of both active-duty soldiers and military veterans, has successfully utilized the Hapbee Neckband for roughly 1 year in its protocol

Hapbee Neckband garnered positive feedback from veterans who provided detailed testimonials on how the Company's digital wellness solution improved their lives

As part of the Company's mission to enhance people's wellness, moving forward, Hapbee aims to expand its work with more veterans groups

MONTRÉAL, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of wellness wearable technology, is pleased to announce that based on positive in-market user trials, the Company's Hapbee Neckband has become an integral technology for Grey Team's signature program, "Operation Phoenix", aimed at helping veterans improve their emotional and physical well-being.

Grey Team's highly successful Operation Phoenix (the "Operation") leverages the most cutting-edge medical and wellness technologies to support the rehabilitation and wellness of both active-duty soldiers and military veterans. The Operation has helped alleviate mental and physical suffering caused by post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries, chronic physical pain, and lifestyle choices.

The Company invites readers to watch the short video below highlighting the positive impact of Hapbee's Neckband described by veterans involved in the Operation:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m89q_gtoPzA

Grey Team has been using Hapbee Neckbands as part of its Operation for nearly one year (refer to the Company's news release dated March 8, 2021, for further information on its partnership with Grey Team). Throughout the Operation, Hapbee Neckbands and Digital Signals and Blends (the "Hapbee Wellness Solution") evolved into an integral and essential part of the program as they allowed service members to continue their wellness protocol from their own homes. Covering all Grey Team's testing parameters, fourteen veterans used the Hapbee Wellness Solution thus far in the Operation. Grey Team shared that the positive impact of the Hapbee Wellness Solution on veterans was observed across 3 key parameters when comparing before and at mid-point in the program's 90-day duration, favourably affecting HRV and EEG bio-metrics.

Highlights from Grey Team's observations and analyses:

Stress index on average reduced by over 50%

Autonomic nervous system regulation efficiency saw improvements of approximately 40%

Cardiovascular adaptation effort scored dropped by over 50%

Before selecting the Hapbee Wellness Solution as part of its Operation, Grey Team tested its suitability. CNS Vital Signs, Neurocognitive Testing, EEG, and EKG measurements were taken before use to establish a baseline, during use, and after utilization. Grey Team Program Director Mr. David Kirkland reported to the Company that results improved in 100% of those service members and veterans who used the Hapbee Wellness Solution.

Mr. Kirkland further stated, "Hapbee is one of the components of our treatment plan which may be used from home or, for that matter, anywhere. It constitutes a key element, allowing active-duty service members and veterans to continue to improve their lives even after they've completed their therapy sessions at the Grey Team facility."

"The feedback from our research and development collaboration with Grey Team and the military veterans who count on this esteemed organization has been edifying and rewarding," stated Yona Shtern, Chairman and CEO of Hapbee. "This was one of our first collaborations in support of veterans and their families, and it created a model for us to replicate and repeat with many other support groups and organizations. There are roughly 19 million veterans in the United States alone, and we intend to continue to develop working relationships with other veteran support organizations as a critical step towards broader associations with well-funded private and public groups."

Grey Team is a privately-funded, non-profit organization whose aim is to improve the personal health and wellness of active-duty soldiers and military veterans to reduce suicides. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies, Grey Team's goal is to provide comprehensive programs directed at healing all the invisible wounds of war including, but not limited to, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, self-medication, and isolation.

Additionally, the Company encourages readers to watch the video testimonial of Dr. Kyle Bergquist, Executive Director of The Mission After, another veterans support non-profit organization working in collaboration with Hapbee:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zZUtM7XY2I

About Hapbee's Collaboration with Grey Team and The Mission After

At the onset of the collaboration with Grey Team and The Mission After, announced in March of 2021, the non-profit organizations purchased approximately twenty Hapbee Neckbands with access to Hapbee Digital Signals and Blends for veterans' use at a discounted rate. Each Hapbee Neckband came with a lifetime subscription to all six original signals and was specifically utilized for the purpose of R&D and user experience data collection. The partner organizations, with participating veterans' and service members' permission, provided Hapbee with access to users of the product to garner individual responses and feedback.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a leading wearable wellness technology platform on a mission to help people improve their wellbeing and enhance how they feel. The Company is the creator of the Hapbee Neckband, which is powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology and delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to help improve its users' productivity, recovery, downtime, and sleep. Hapbee has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through authorized Hapbee dealers.

For more information about Hapbee, please visit Hapbee.com.

