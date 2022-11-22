Happy Early Black Friday: T-Mobile Brings Back 4 Lines for $100 Offer

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS):

What’s the news:

T-Mobile is bringing back four lines for $25/line monthly offer with unlimited talk, text and data including access to 5G for just $25 per line per month with autopay. It starts today November 22 for a limited time. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals

Why it matters:

This price point for unlimited 5G data hasn’t been available since 2020 (when it was called "unprecedented” and "taking the gloves off”). Now that T-Mobile is bringing it back, customers can save 28.5% compared to a similar plan with four lines from AT&T, or 16.6% compared to four lines for a similar plan at Verizon. With the holidays ahead and inflation squeezing budgets, everyone could use a little extra cash.

Who it’s for:

People who like good deals and unlimited everything.

To get this deal, visit a T-Mobile store or simply call 1-800-T-Mobile.

During congestion, customers on this plan may notice speeds lower than other customers and further reduction if using >50GB/mo., due to data prioritization. Video typically streams on smartphone/tablet in SD quality. Limited time offer; subject to change. $35/line device connection charge due at sale. Qualifying credit & minimum 4 lines required; contact us before canceling any lines. $5 more per line without AutoPay. Limit 1 offer per account. May not be combined with some offers or discounts; existing customers who switch may lose certain benefits and monthly device credits.

