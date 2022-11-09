09.11.2022 12:00:00

Happy Hacking Keyboard review: Tiny typing comfort at a cost

Happy Hacking Keyboard Hybrid Type-S is aimed at those with highly specific needs from a keyboard: a compact keyboard layout; quiet but comfortable typing; and the need to switch between multiple Bluetooth-connected devices on the fly. Its price tag will raise eyebrows ($385 list), but it offers a package of features that are otherwise hard to find in a single keyboard.The HHKB (as it’s abbreviated) uses a key layout even more compact than most laptops. The whole unit is compact enough to throw into a knapsack. Function keys, arrows, and many other controls are accessed by way of a special “Fn” key. Delete is directly above the Return key. There’s also no dedicated Caps Lock key; that’s accessed by pressing Fn+Tab.To read this article in full, please click here
