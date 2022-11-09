|
09.11.2022 12:00:00
Happy Hacking Keyboard review: Tiny typing comfort at a cost
Happy Hacking Keyboard Hybrid Type-S is aimed at those with highly specific needs from a keyboard: a compact keyboard layout; quiet but comfortable typing; and the need to switch between multiple Bluetooth-connected devices on the fly. Its price tag will raise eyebrows ($385 list), but it offers a package of features that are otherwise hard to find in a single keyboard.The HHKB (as it’s abbreviated) uses a key layout even more compact than most laptops. The whole unit is compact enough to throw into a knapsack. Function keys, arrows, and many other controls are accessed by way of a special “Fn” key. Delete is directly above the Return key. There’s also no dedicated Caps Lock key; that’s accessed by pressing Fn+Tab.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf US-Kongresswahlen und Verbraucherpreise: ATX verliert -- DAX schwächer -- Wall Street etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der DAX verbucht moderate Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es am Mittwoch abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch ebenfalls nach.