Happy HalloWEENDY's: Wendy's Celebrates Spooky Season with Scary Good Deals All Weekend Long

WHAT:

Ding-dong – Wendy's® is turning Halloween into a HalloWEENDY's weekend-long celebration with five fang-tastic deals. No tricks – just treats from your favorite red head!

WHERE & WHEN:

HalloWEENDY's weekend will kick off on Thursday, October 27 and run through Halloween on Monday, October 31. Check out the frighteningly good Wendy's mobile app offers* below:

Thursday, October 27 : FREE Large f righteningly good Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase

FREE Large Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase Friday, October 28 : BO(O)GO Dave's Single®

BO(O)GO Dave's Single® Saturday, October 29 : FREE spooktacular Small Chili with any purchase

FREE Small Chili with any purchase Sunday, October 30 : BO(O)GO Spicy Chicken Sandwich

BO(O)GO Spicy Chicken Sandwich Monday, October 31 : FREE eerie-sistible Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase

BOO-nus Deal: Don't forget to buy Boo! Books™ at your nearest Wendy's location or in the Wendy's mobile app through Halloween to support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® (DTFA)**. For just $1 each, you'll receive FIVE coupons for FREE Jr. Frosty® treats and help to find permanent, loving families for children in foster care. A Halloween deal that gives back.

HOW:

Don't be a scaredy cat! To bag these spooky good treats, simply download the Wendy's mobile app and head to your nearest Wendy's.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Offers only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for a limited time. Mobile purchase required. Offers must be redeemed via the Wendy's app. Account registration required.

**At participating U.S. Wendy's restaurants while supplies last. 85¢ of every $1 coupon book sold from 9.5.2022 – 10.31.2022 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Coupons valid from 9.5.2022 – 12.31.2022.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

