Happy National Crayon Day!

A Crayon Lover's Dream Come True

Crayola Experience Begins Special Million Crayon Giveaway

EASTON, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayola Experience, the family destination that brings Crayola color and creativity to life, is helping kids (and kids at heart) celebrate the joy of coloring by giving away a million crayons in honor of National Crayon Day.

Imagine a crayon box filled with only your favorite colors—whether that includes basic Blue or Fuzzy Wuzzy Brown.

But not just ANY million crayons.

Imagine a crayon box filled with only your favorite colors—whether that includes blue (most Americans' favorite crayon color), Fuzzy Wuzzy Brown, or Razzle Dazzle Rose.

Starting today at the five Crayola Experience attractions around the country, crayon lovers who signed up and received vouchers are picking up their new crayon boxes and picking out 32 crayons of their choice. They're selecting their crayons from an impressive 40-foot-long wall displaying 74 different crayon colors in the attraction's retail store. With more than half a million crayons in The Crayola Store, picking crayons has never been so epic.

"Opening up a box of crayons opens up a world of imagination and hours of fun—just like visiting Crayola Experience—which makes the event such a fun way to celebrate this unofficial holiday," said Victoria Lozano, EVP-Digital Strategy & GM Attractions & Retail of Crayola.

This colorful experience is taking place through May 31 at the five Crayola Experience locations around the country in Easton, Pa.; Orlando, Fla.; Bloomington, Minn. (Mall of America); Plano, Texas; and Chandler, Ariz.

Additional vouchers for the Crayola Experience Million Crayon Giveaway are limited. To participate, guests must register for a date to pick up their crayon box and pick out their crayons at one of The Crayola Store locations. Sign up is on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Additional restrictions apply. Visit www.crayolaexperience.com/national-crayon-day-giveaway for details and to register.

COLORFUL CRAYON FACTS:

The smell of crayons is the 18th most recognizable scent for adults in the U.S.

Crayola makes 13 million crayons a day. That's about 3 billion a year!

The first box of Crayola crayons was sold in 1903. It cost 5 cents and had eight colors in it—the same colors that are in the box of eight today)

and had eight colors in it—the same colors that are in the box of eight today) Crayola's iconic 64-count crayon box is celebrating its 64 th birthday this year!

birthday this year! Crayola makes 150 different crayon colors.

Visual assets for media use available here: https://bit.ly/3rj4zWT

Contact: Connie Walker

cwalker@crayola.com

484.538.7571 (c)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/happy-national-crayon-day-301514804.html

SOURCE Crayola Experience