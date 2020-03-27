Happy Valley Supports Gloucester Restaurants During COVID-19 Crisis

GLOUCESTER, Mass., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Valley announced today that they will be supporting local Gloucester restaurants during the COVID-19 crisis.

One of the many fringe benefits of being employed at Happy Valley is that once a month the company provides a free catered lunch to all staff. Now that local restaurants are struggling and limited to take-out only, the company has decided to provide a free lunch to its employees every Friday.

"We wanted to play our part in the local community during these trying times to not only support small business owners but also our employees," says Michael Reardon, CEO of Happy Valley.

Charlie's Place, located at 83 Bass Ave in Gloucester, is one of the restaurants that will be delivering lunch on Fridays. "I'm so grateful for companies like Happy Valley that support the local restaurant industry in Gloucester. An order for 75 people every week will certainly help keep us afloat during this tough time," said Gina Fennesey, owner of Charlie's Place.

About Happy Valley: Happy Valley is the first cannabis company in Cape Ann/Gloucesterarea, located at 38 Great Republic Drive in Gloucester. Visit our website at HappyValley.org and join our mailing list to be notified of our store's Grand Opening slated for May or June.

About Charlie's Place: Just steps away from Good Harbor Beach in scenic and historic Gloucester, Massachusetts, Charlie's Place is your stop for a delicious breakfast, seafood, sandwiches, and more.

