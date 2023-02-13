Harbinger Health Appoints Vincent Lozada as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbinger Health, a biotechnology company pioneering the detection of early cancer, announced today the appointment of Vincent Lozada as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lozada, who will oversee all financial matters and help lead the effort to build and scale operations including the clinical lab, brings nearly 20 years of healthcare and technology investment banking and corporate finance experience to Harbinger.

"Vince is a welcome addition to the executive leadership team at Harbinger where his exceptional depth of financial, strategic, and leadership experience in the healthcare and technology fields will be instrumental to our near- and long-term growth," said Stephen Hahn, M.D., CEO of Harbinger Health. "Vince joins us at an important time, as we look to rapidly scale the organization and continue to develop and validate our technology for blood-based early cancer detection with the ultimate aim of creating a paradigm where simple, highly accurate, and reliable cancer screening is accessible to all."

Mr. Lozada most recently served as Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking at RBC Capital Markets, where he advised biotechnology companies on mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and financings, including initial public offerings, common stock offerings, convertible debt offerings and high yield debt offerings. Prior to joining RBC Capital Markets in 2016, Mr. Lozada spent nine years at Credit Suisse in roles of increasing responsibility within the Healthcare and Technology Mergers & Acquisitions organizations. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lozada was a member of the Technology Investment Banking team at BofA Securities. He has completed more than 70 strategic and financing transactions valued at approximately $75 billion over the course of his 20 years in the industry. Mr. Lozada holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business and a B.S. in Finance from Rutgers. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder.

"Harbinger is advancing a technology platform that is poised to upend the early cancer detection field as it exists today and bring tremendous value to people, society, and our investors," said Mr. Lozada. "I am enthusiastic about joining Harbinger and helping to realize this great promise."

About Harbinger Health

Harbinger Health is pioneering the detection of early cancer and enabling foundationally new approaches to cancer screening, diagnosis and management. The company combines advances in artificial intelligence with proprietary insights into the biology of the beginnings of cancer to identify cancer before it is visible or symptomatic with the aim of developing a low-cost, multi-cancer blood test. Harbinger envisions a future where, instead of keeping cancer from spreading, it could be kept from forming, making a cancer diagnosis a routine health problem to be addressed rather than a life-altering event to be feared with profound implications for people, healthcare systems and societies. Harbinger was founded by Flagship Pioneering after three years of foundational research in its Labs unit and launched in 2020. Learn more about Harbinger by visiting www.harbinger-health.com or following us on Twitter (@harbingerhlth) and LinkedIn.

