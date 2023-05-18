18.05.2023 14:43:00

Harbinger to Host Power Hour on the Role of Generative AI in the Future of Recruitment

Industry experts will engage in a thought-provoking discussion to explore and analyze the positive impact of Generative AI on the future of recruitment.

REDMOND, Wash., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbinger Group, a global technology company that builds products and solutions to transform the way people work and learn, is going to conduct a Power Hour to share expert opinions and insights with professionals, managers, consultants, and thought leaders from the HRTech domain.

"Generative AI can revolutionize the future of recruitment by automating complex HR functions like candidate sourcing, matching, and screening," said Prashant Khambekar, Senior Vice President, Harbinger Group. "Its advanced algorithms and neural networks can identify hidden patterns and trends within recruitment data. Organizations can train Generative AI models to analyze diverse data sets to gain actionable insights, eliminate bias, and identify qualified candidate profiles."  

The Power Hour, "Role of Generative AI in the Future of Recruitment," will be hosted by Abhishek Sinha, Director, Business Development, Harbinger Group, on May 24 2023, at 11 AM ET. The esteemed panelists, Kevyn Rustici, Area Vice President, Strategic Human Capital Consulting, Gallagher and Emma Petersen, Director, Talent Acquisition, Berkadia, will discuss how Generative AI can automate complex HR processes, optimize workflows, improve decision-making, and more.

Key Takeaways

  • Correlation between Generative AI and the recruitment process
  • How to use Generative AI to streamline recruitment workflows
  • How to automate mundane recruitment tasks
  • How to use Generative AI to provide personalized feedback
  • What the future of Generative AI holds for recruiters

At the end of this virtual event, participants can engage in an interactive Q&A session.

About Harbinger Group

Harbinger is a global technology company that builds products and solutions that transform the way people work and learn. For 30 years, we have been innovating alongside organizations that are in the people business – serving the Human Resources, eLearning, Digital Publishing, Education, and High-Tech sectors. At Harbinger, we understand that building a great solution requires in-depth knowledge of the user, the nuances of the business, and expertise in technology – that is why we provide both end-to-end Product Development and Content services. Our pedigree in eLearning and building next-generation products has fostered a culture of continuous learning. We experiment with new technologies, easily embrace new ideas, and creatively apply them to our customer's products. To learn more, visit us at www.harbingergroup.com.

