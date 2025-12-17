Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie
WKN: 850501 / ISIN: US1101221083
|
17.12.2025 02:31:02
Harbour BioMed, Bristol Myers More Than $1.1 Bln Deal For Next-Gen Multi-Specific Antibodies
(RTTNews) - Harbour BioMed (2142.HK) announced that it has entered into a multi-year, global strategic collaboration and license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb. The partnership aims to discover and develop next-generation multi-specific antibodies.
Under the terms of the agreement, Harbour BioMed will work closely with Bristol Myers Squibb to advance and accelerate multi-specific antibody discovery programs. In exchange, Harbour BioMed is eligible to receive payments totaling $90 million, along with additional development and commercial milestone payments of up to $1.035 billion. The agreement also includes tiered royalties, should Bristol Myers Squibb choose to advance all potential programs.
