Spruce Biosciences Aktie
WKN DE: A2QD65 / ISIN: US85209E1091
|
19.01.2026 02:03:07
Harbour BioMed Exercises Warrant To Acquire Stake In Spruce Biosciences
(RTTNews) - Harbour BioMed announced that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, it has exercised its warrant to acquire common stock in Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB). As a result of this transaction, Harbour BioMed now holds approximately 3.8% of Spruce's total outstanding shares and about 3.1% of its fully diluted shares.
The warrant was originally issued to Harbour BioMed's subsidiary, along with other minority shareholders of HBM Alpha Therapeutics (HBMAT), a biotechnology company incubated by Harbour BioMed. This issuance was part of a license and collaboration agreement between HBMAT and Spruce. The collaboration is focused on advancing the development of SPR202 (formerly known as HBM9013 by Harbour BioMed), a potent and selective anti-corticotropin-releasing hormone monoclonal antibody designed to treat various disorders, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Spruce Biosciences Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Spruce Biosciences Inc Registered Shs
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.