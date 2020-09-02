Harbour BioMed Presented Its Newly Discovered Anti-Human CCR8 Novel Monoclonal Antibodies at the 16th PEGS Boston 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (HBM), a global, clinical-stage, innovative biopharmaceutical company, presented its newly discovered novel anti-human CCR8 mAbs (HBM1022) at the 16th PEGS Boston Summit. HBM1022 was designed to target C-C chemokine receptor type 8 (CCR8), an extremely challenging G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR) with limited success in generating a cross-reactive antibodies in the past (cynomolgus and human). The poster was presented through a voice-over presentation at the 16th PEGS Boston Summit (from August 31 to September 4, 2020).

CCR8 is selectively up-regulated in tumor resident Treg cells in multiple solid tumors, but rarely observed on Treg cells in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) or other normal organs. High expression of CCR8 on Treg cells was first found to be associated with poor prognosis in breast cancer patients. These results suggest CCR8 could potentially be a promising therapeutic target.

HBM used a combination of next generation technologies including Single B Cell Technology with advanced phage display and hybridoma platforms to successfully develop the anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody. It selectively targeted and depleted a subpopulation of tumor resident CCR8+ Tregs in the tumor microenvironment resulting in tumor growth inhibition, both as a single agent as well as in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody in preclinical setting. Furthermore, this antibody blocked the binding of CCL1 to CCR8 thereby inhibited CCL1-induced suppressive function of TIL-Tregs.

"The ability to modulate the tumor micro-environment with a target like CCR8, either by itself or in combination with other molecules is an extremely promising approach. We are excited to develop this candidate further into a therapy that could address multiple tumor types in the future," Dr. Jingsong Wang said, the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed. "The success of generating antibodies against a difficult GPCR target further demonstrates the power and efficiency of HBM's antibody discovery platforms," he added.

Poster Title:

Novel Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Targeting Human CCR8 Provide Potential Candidates for Next Generation Cancer Immunotherapy

Please click the link below for the poster: https://pegssummit.pathable.co/meetings/RG84QzZposFu66jZv#/?limit=10&sortByFields[0]=createdAt&sortByOrders[0]=-1

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immunological diseases. The Company is building its proprietary pipeline through internal R&D programs, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.

The Company's internal discovery programs are centered around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms (Harbour Mice®) for generating both fully human monoclonal antibodies, heavy chain only antibodies (HCAb) and HCAb based bispecific antibodies. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to companies and academic institutions. The company has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Rotterdam, The Netherlands; and Suzhou & Shanghai, China. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com

