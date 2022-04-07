Harbour BioMed Reaches License Deal With AstraZeneca On Bispecific Antibody HBM7022

(RTTNews) - Harbour BioMed said that it has reached license agreement with AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L) for CLDN18.2xCD3 bispecific antibody (HBM7022).

HBM7022 is a bispecific antibody, currently in pre-clinical stage, that crosslinks tumor cells and T cells by targeting a tumor-associated antigen (Claudin18.2) and CD3, and thus leads to potent T cell activation and tumor elimination.

Upon the execution of the license agreement, AstraZeneca will be granted an exclusive global license for research, development, registration, manufacturing, and commercialization of HBM7022 and shall be solely responsible for all costs and activities associated with its further development and commercialization.

As per the license agreement, Harbour BioMed shall receive an upfront payment of US$25 million with the potential for additional payments up to US$325 million pending achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones. Harbour BioMed is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales.