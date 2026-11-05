Premier Oil Aktie
WKN DE: A1H9WB / ISIN: GB00B43G0577
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05.11.2026 12:20:03
Harbour Energy Q3 Production Climbs, Raises FY Guidance, Announces $150 Mln Share Buyback
(RTTNews) - Harbour Energy plc (HBR.L, HBRIY, PMOIF), an oil and gas company, on Thursday issued a trading update for the third quarter, reporting higher production compared with the previous year's period.
Further, the company announced an additional $150 million share buyback.
The company also raised its full-year production guidance and expects to return value to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks in 2026.
Third-quarter production increased 9 percent to 484 kboepd year-over-year.
For the first nine months, production averaged 501 kboepd, up 6 percent from 473 kboepd in the same period last year.
Year-to-date revenue increased 29 percent to $9.8 billion.
Year-to-date EBITDAX rose 26 percent to $6.8 billion, reflecting higher production and improved commodity price realisations.
Looking ahead, Harbour Energy raised its full-year production guidance to a range of 500 to 505 kboepd from the previous range of 490 to 500 kboepd.
The company expects to return at least $1.2 billion to shareholders in 2026, including $300 million in annual dividends and at least $900 million in additional returns.
On the London Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 2.44 percent at 273.16 pence.
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