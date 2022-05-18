Hard Rock Digital Partners with Accertify for Sports Betting Fraud Prevention

Partnership Protects Hard Rock Sportsbook Mobile App Customers from Fraud Threats

ITASCA, Ill., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accertify, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Express, today announced a partnership with Hard Rock Digital to protect its mobile sports betting platform from fraud. Accertify will protect customers' accounts and personal information, prevent fraudulent activity, and manage chargebacks, while minimizing friction for users of the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app.

"Hard Rock is one of the world's most recognized brands. Known as a leader in the gaming and hospitality industry, it is critical that Hard Rock protects its brand reputation and customers' trust in its new Sportsbook app," said Mark Michelon, President, Accertify. "Accertify is uniquely positioned to protect users of Hard Rock Sportsbook, drawing on our vast security and fraud prevention expertise in the iGaming industry."

"Players choose Hard Rock not only because of our legendary entertainment experiences and best-in-class products, but because it's a brand they know and trust," said Matt Primeaux, Executive Managing Director and President of Hard Rock Digital. "As we digitize the Hard Rock experience for online consumers, Accertify helps ensure that our players remain fully engaged in the enjoyment of their gaming knowing that they're protected by the latest technologies to mitigate fraud and other abuses."

Accertify helps sports betting and iGaming operators secure their customers' accounts, identify and prevent malicious activity, manage chargebacks, and protect their brand reputation, allowing them to focus on capitalizing on the massive growth opportunities in the online gaming industry. More information on Accertify's online gaming offerings can be found here.

About Hard Rock Digital

Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting on a global basis. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock's legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere.

Join us by visiting HardRockSportsbook.com and following @HardRockSB on Twitter for the latest betting action. For news, visit HardRockDigital.com or follow @HardRockDigital on Twitter.

About Accertify

Accertify, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Express, is a leading provider of fraud prevention, digital identity, device intelligence, chargeback management, and payment gateway solutions to customers spanning diverse industries worldwide. Accertify's suite of products and services help companies grow their business by driving down the total cost of fraud, simplifying business processes, and ultimately increasing revenue. For more information, please visit www.accertify.com.

