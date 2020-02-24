Hard Rock Hotels Debuts Irish Opening Act with Dublin Property

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a presence spanning over 76 countries, Hard Rock International continues its expansion into Europe with the opening of Hard Rock Hotel Dublin. Located on Exchange Street Upper near the Temple Bar district, Hard Rock Hotel Dublin is a celebration of the rich cultural and musical history of Dublin, bringing Hard Rock's signature music-infused vibes to the heart of the city.

The 120-room hotel is a contemporary reimagining of two historic buildings, combining the Exchange Building, a listed property built at the turn of the 20th century, and the adjacent Fashion House building, linked together by a newly built glass bridge. Reflecting Dublin's vibrant atmosphere, the rooms are furnished with electrifying colour schemes, paired with warm woods and bright stone. The classic red-brick exterior has been maintained whilst the fresh interiors are adorned with priceless Hard Rock memorabilia, expertly curated to include treasured possessions and instruments from some of Ireland's most loved musicians. Irish favorites such as Phil Lynott, Van Morrison, Hozier and U2 will feature, as well as pieces from artists that have played truly memorable gigs in Ireland.

"As Hard Rock furthers its expansion into Europe, we continue to target destinations that are culturally influential and perfectly aligned with our musical soul," commented Dale Hipsh, Senior Vice President – Hotels for Hard Rock International. "Dublin connects to our deep musical roots, we are honoured to bring the Hard Rock Hotel experience to the city, its residents and visitors alike."

Enda O'Meara, CEO of the Tifco Hotel Group, noted, "We are greatly looking forward to the opening of Hard Rock Hotel Dublin. Our aim is to match the energy of this vibrant city through our world-class service offered by the people who truly make up the fabric of the hotel, and who will work passionately to deliver the best guest experience."

A hotspot for tourists and locals alike, Hard Rock Hotel Dublin expands the capital's restaurant and bar scene with Zampas, a South American-inspired eatery fusing authentic South American flavors with locally-sourced ingredients. True to its roots, the restaurant will be a music-filled entertainment hub, featuring live performances, DJs and expertly-curated playlists. Alongside Zampas, Constant Grind will serve light bites, homemade treats, specialty coffees and afternoon tea, winding down in the evening with craft beers and late-night cocktails.

In true Hard Rock style, the hotel will be home to its brand-signature amenities, such as The Sound of Your Stay® program. The three-part offering gets guests in the groove with an in-room Crosley vinyl player delivered to their door, or a Fender guitar delivery complete with amp and headphones for impromptu jam sessions. A choice of carefully curated playlists is available to stream or download to set the background music of guests' stay. Rock Om®, a one-of-a-kind in-room yoga program hosted by husband and wife duo DJ Drez and Marti Nikko over three in-room video sessions, fuses together the ancient art of yoga with the melody of contemporary music. Urban-inspired unisex jewelry will be available from Serge DeNimes in the iconic Rock Shop®, alongside locally inspired Hard Rock fashionwear.

Surrounding the hotel is an abundance of local attractions, heritage sites, eateries and bars. Within walking distance are the world-famous Guinness Storehouse, the Jameson Distillery, Dublin Castle and the renowned Temple Bar district. Also easily accessible from the hotel are several of Dublin's cultural institutions, including the Olympia Theatre, the Gallery of Photography and the Irish Film Institute.

Also opening this year in the Hard Rock International portfolio, Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American will break into the entertainment capital of Europe in April 2020, located in a famous Art Nouveau building on the lively Leidseplein Square. Opening in May, Hard Rock Hotel Budapest will be situated in the heart of "Budapest's Broadway" surrounded by the city's famed cultural attractions. Hard Rock Hotel Madrid will follow, opening in a prime location opposite the historic Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía in the Atocha district.

In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located.

