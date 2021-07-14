Hard Rock Hotels® Ranked #1 Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Upscale Hotels In The J.D. Power 2021 Study

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hard Rock Hotels announced it has been ranked the number one brand among Upper Upscale Hotels in the J.D. Power 2021 North America Guest Satisfaction Study. This is the third consecutive year the iconic brand has been honored as one of the top-performing hotels by leading data and analytics company J.D. Power. The study analyzes approximately 33,000 guest responses to survey questions and ranks over 100 hospitality brands across six market segments to measure guest satisfaction, advocacy and loyalty.

In addition to receiving the highest score in Guest Satisfaction among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains, Hard Rock Hotels received the highest score of all hotel brands, across all surveyed categories in the study. Hard Rock was ranked #1 in six factors including arrival/departure; guest rooms; food & beverage; services & amenities; hotel facilities; and cost & fees – all of which are integral components of the unique customer experience curated by Hard Rock.

To create memorable stays and the best hospitality experience for guests, Hard Rock Hotel properties feature an array of bespoke offerings. Signature elements include music infused amenities such as the Sound of Your Stay®, a complimentary program designed to create discovery and interaction with music – a core component to the Hard Rock brand. Each property is accentuated with the unforgettable storytelling of the priceless music memorabilia collection. Hotels worldwide offer an exceptional array of culinary and beverage offerings, one-of-a-kind wellness and fitness programs, extensive kids and family activities, plus endless entertainment through both live performances and curated content. Additionally, the brand remains committed to guest health and safety through its SAFE + SOUND program developed in 2020 with global health and sanitization specialists.

"We are honored that our dedication to our guests has been recognized by J.D. Power again and we are grateful for the commitment of our hotel teams" said Dale Hipsh, Senior Vice President of Hard Rock Hotels. "Since we were founded 50 years ago, Hard Rock has been committed to creating experiences that delight our fans. With each new destination our hotels emerge in, we create an authentic and thoughtfully designed journey."

As the demand for the Hard Rock experience continues to grow, the brand's hotel portfolio continues to rapidly expand including the recent opening of the Hard Rock Hotel Madrid, located in the Golden Triangle of Art in the Spanish capital. European expansion will continue with Hard Rock Budapest set to open later this year. In 2022 the brand will welcome its new flagship Hotel in New York, establishing a must- visit entertainment destination in the heart of midtown Manhattan.

The recognition of the J.D. Power 2021 Study combined with Hard Rock's expansion showcases a continued dedication for the brand to serve guests and fans around the globe.

About Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos

Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos is internationally recognized as a leader in the hospitality industry – offering world-class entertainment, contemporary designs, incomparable service and one-of-a-kind brand amenities, catering to modern travelers who seek a reprieve from traditional, predictable hotel experiences. Driven by integrity, philanthropy and unparalleled guest experiences, the brand adorns 26 distinctive Hotels and 9 Hotels & Casinos in the world's most enviable destinations. Hard Rock Hotels continue to provide amazing live music, dining options that make guests' taste buds sing, head-to-toe wellness services and many more amenities, all while practicing social distance guidelines and adhering to SAFE+ SOUND protocols. For more information on Hard Rock Hotels, visit hardrockhotels.com.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes and was also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

