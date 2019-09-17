Hardinge Introduces New Bridgeport XR1000 Milling Solution At EMO Hannover 2019

BERWYN, Pa. and HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardinge Inc., the leading international provider of advanced metal-cutting tool solutions and accessories, introduces the new and improved Bridgeport® XR1000 Vertical Machining Center. As an upgrade to its Bridgeport Vertical Milling Machine line, the XR1000 offering a high quality, rugged and powerful machining center developed for tough machining applications that is well suited to meet any manufacturing challenge you might be facing today or in the future.

The XR1000 is a market leading Advanced Performance CNC Machining Center that's creating new benchmarks for quality, productivity and reliability, says Michael Marshall, Hardinge's Global Milling Product Manager. "Our machining centers can produce highly accurate and precision detailed parts helping you to improve your overall performance and competitive advantage, regardless of the sectors that you serve."

Whether you are an OEM or a sub-contract Engineering Company, the upgraded XR1000 is a fully digital, high-quality machine tool, designed to achieve maximum capacity and performance in today's demanding production sectors, from OEM, aerospace, automotive, medical, mold & die to other demanding markets.

XR1000 features include:

An easy and intuitive new touch screen control options - Equipped with the optional 19" Heidenhain control with multi-touch display screen, Intel Dual Core processor and an integrated USB hub. Customized HMI design to include Hardinge Guidance Screens, Thermal Compensation Screens and Option Bit Display Screens.

- Equipped with the optional 19" Heidenhain control with multi-touch display screen, Intel Dual Core processor and an integrated USB hub. Customized HMI design to include Hardinge Guidance Screens, Thermal Compensation Screens and Option Bit Display Screens. Provides superior machine accuracy and repeatability with dual ballscrews - the XR1000 comes complete with oversized high-class 45mm double nut Ballscrews, fixed and pre-tensioned and large 45mm Linear high-quality linear guideways supported by 6 trucks on the Z Axis.

- the XR1000 comes complete with oversized high-class 45mm double nut Ballscrews, fixed and pre-tensioned and large 45mm Linear high-quality linear guideways supported by 6 trucks on the Z Axis. Confident cutting – The new XR1000 has a Big Plus, 40 taper, 12,000-rpm Direct Drive spindle powered by a dual-wound Heidenhain spindle motor. Quad set of 70mm angular contact bearings and a 60mm rear taper roller bearing provide superior thermal stability, significant radial and axial stiffness and high accuracy coupled with faster cutting speeds to increase throughput, providing better reliability and meeting the requirements to run the machine more profitably.

The new XR1000 has a Big Plus, 40 taper, 12,000-rpm Direct Drive spindle powered by a dual-wound Heidenhain spindle motor. Quad set of 70mm angular contact bearings and a 60mm rear taper roller bearing provide superior thermal stability, significant radial and axial stiffness and high accuracy coupled with faster cutting speeds to increase throughput, providing better reliability and meeting the requirements to run the machine more profitably. Adjustable Vibration Suppression – Frequency shock absorber technology helps to control and improve the low frequency vibrations, eliminate the various micro movements seen in typical C-Frame structures, extends tool life, and achieves higher surface finishes.

The improved Bridgeport XR1000 will be on display this week at EMO Hannover 2019 in Hannover, Germany. Please visit the Hardinge Inc. stand in Hall 17, Stand C 53.

About Hardinge Inc.

Hardinge, Inc. is the trusted global provider of high precision, computer-controlled machine tool solutions for critical, hard-to-machine metal parts and advanced workholding accessories. With over 125 years of experience, Hardinge offers the largest variety of metal-cutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers, collets, chucks, index fixtures, repair parts, standard and specialty workholding devices, and other machine tool accessories. Hardinge's solutions can be found in a broad base of industries including aerospace, agricultural, automotive, construction, consumer products, defense, energy, medical, technology, and transportation. Headquartered in Berwyn, PA, the company designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools in over 65 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Hardinge, please visit us at www.hardinge.com.

