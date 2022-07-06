Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.07.2022 13:20:02

Hardman Talks Video | Leaps and bounds for location-based technology and crypto-token future interview with Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware

Hardman & Co Research
Hardman Talks Video | Leaps and bounds for location-based technology and crypto-token future interview with Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware

06-Jul-2022 / 12:20 GMT/BST

Hardman Talks Video | Leaps and bounds for location-based technology and crypto-token future interview with Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware

Were excited to release the latest episode of Hardman Talks with Larissa Adams and Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. For investors new to Phunware, the interview serves as a brilliant introduction to the companys high-powered mobile software and blockchain initiatives.

Talking through Phunwares extensive mobile, crypto and big data products, Randall explains how its location-based services are the key component to its MaaS platform a technology fast becoming recognised as a game-changer for the industry. Randall touches on the purpose and expected adoption path for its crypto tokens, PhunToken and PhunCoin, as well as the companys financials and his thoughts on the companys trading patterns.

Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/WhSgea_hpVo

To be first in the know about Hardman & Cos latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here.

The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube.

Hardman & Co | 1 Frederick's Place | London | EC2R 8AE | www.hardmanandco.com

 

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II.
Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge.  Our focus is to raise companies profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies.  It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1392167  06-Jul-2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1392167&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Phunware Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Phunware Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Phunware Inc Registered Shs 1,05 -1,86% Phunware Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische Leitindex tendiert zur Wochenmitte höher. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet einen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen