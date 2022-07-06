Hardman Talks Video | Leaps and bounds for location-based technology and crypto-token future interview with Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware

Were excited to release the latest episode of Hardman Talks with Larissa Adams and Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. For investors new to Phunware, the interview serves as a brilliant introduction to the companys high-powered mobile software and blockchain initiatives.

Talking through Phunwares extensive mobile, crypto and big data products, Randall explains how its location-based services are the key component to its MaaS platform a technology fast becoming recognised as a game-changer for the industry. Randall touches on the purpose and expected adoption path for its crypto tokens, PhunToken and PhunCoin, as well as the companys financials and his thoughts on the companys trading patterns.

Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/WhSgea_hpVo

