Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
|
05.02.2026 18:27:24
Harel Insurance Sold $330 Million of Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. disclosed in its Feb. 3, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 4,177,000 shares of the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB), an estimated $330 million transaction based on the quarterly average price.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Feb. 3, 2026, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4,177,000 shares. The estimated trade size is $330 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. The value of the position declined by $326.68 million, reflecting both trading and market movement.Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) provides targeted exposure to the U.S. banking sector by tracking a benchmark of leading national and regional banks. The fund's strategy is designed to capture the performance of the largest and most liquid U.S. banking institutions, making it a specialized tool for investors seeking sector-specific allocation. With a sizable asset base and a disciplined, index-driven approach, KBWB offers institutional investors a liquid, cost-efficient means to access the U.S. banking industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KBW IncShs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu KBW IncShs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Invesco Ltd
|22,71
|4,34%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.