Harford County Councilman Cuts Ribbon on New Lennar Community

ABERDEEN, Md., July 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's largest homebuilders, announced that the ribbon has been cut on one of their newest communities, The Trails at Beech Creek.

Harford County Councilman Andre Johnson attended the ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 13th for the Aberdeen community along with several other members of the Harford County Council, including Director of Community & Economic Development Leonard Parrish, Economic Development Administrator Robert Andrews and Business Development Associate Jake Adler.

Councilman Johnson gave a brief proclamation and a statement of congratulations before Lennar Division President Ryan Houck cut the ribbon in front of three fully-furnished model homes.

"We're so honored that the Councilman was able to be here with us today to celebrate the ribbon cutting for this community, and we're proud of all the hard work our team has put into making [The Trails at] Beech Creek the most sought-after community in Harford County," Houck said. "The amenities, home designs and location make [The Trails at] Beech Creek a great place to call home."

The community includes single-family homes, townhomes and villas with pricing from the low $200s. In total, there are 14 floorplans residents can choose from, and it has so far proven to be Harford County's fastest-selling new home community.

For those interested in learning more about The Trails at Beech Creek, we recommend visiting our Welcome Home Center at 804 Bentgrass Drive, Aberdeen, MD. Tours are available daily, and our new Home Consultants are always happy to answer any questions homebuyers may have. You can also call 877-205-0577 or visit Lennar.com for more information.

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit http://www.Lennar.com.

SOURCE Lennar