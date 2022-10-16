|
Hargreaves Lansdown hit by lawsuit on behalf of Woodford fund investors
Claim brought on behalf of initial 3,200 investors caught up in collapse of Neil Woodford’s equity income fundHargreaves Lansdown, a top British investment platform, has been hit by a multimillion-pound lawsuit over the failure of fallen star manager Neil Woodford’s equity income fund, which left hundreds of thousands of investors nursing losses.The claims management firm RGL said it had filed the claim in the high court in London on behalf of an initial 3,200 investors caught up in the scandal against the London blue-chip company, which promoted the former flagship Woodford Equity Income Fund (WEIF). Continue reading...
