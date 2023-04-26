Harju Elekter Group financial results, 1-3/2023

During the reporting quarter, Harju Elekter Group's revenue growth and profitability were significantly impacted by the review of the business processes, increased production efficiency, and reduced problems with material and component supply. Furthermore, the positive result can be attributed to important decisions made to optimize business operations and achieve cost savings, as well as successful price negotiations in framework procurements. The Group remains committed to improving efficiency in order to increase profitability.

Revenue and financial results

Harju Elekter Group’s revenue in the reporting quarter was 45.3 (2022 Q1: 37.3) million euros, which is 21,3% more than a year before and historically the best first quarterly result. More low-voltage switchgears and frequency converter switchboards were sold, and larger projects were realised.

EUR ’000 3M 3M +/- 2023 2022 Revenue 45,269 37,321 21.3% Gross profit 5,386 2,986 80.3% EBITDA 2,382 -68 3601.5% Operating profit/loss (-) (EBIT) 1,309 -1,125 216.3% Profit/loss (-) for the period 749 -1,294 157.9% Incl. attributable to owners of the parent company 781 -1,308 159.7% Earnings per share (EPS) (euros) 0.04 -0.07 157.1%

The Group's operating expenses totalled 43.8 (2022 Q1: 38.4) million euros in the reporting quarter. Most of the increase in operating expenses was due to the 16.2 % increase in the cost of sales. At the same time, the growth of costs of sales was lower than the growth rate of revenue in the first quarters by 5.1 percentage points.

Distribution costs remained at the same level, being 1.4 million euros and making up 3.1% of the Group's operating expenses and 3.0% of revenue. Administrative expenses decreased by 0.1 million euros to 2.6 million euros, when comparing the first quarters, making up 5.9% of the Group's operating expenses and 5.7% of the revenue of the reporting quarter.

In a quarterly comparison, labour costs increased by 9.2%, amounting to 9.5 million euros. The majority of the increase in labour costs originates from staff growth, and the growth in average wages was influenced by wage pressure from the overall economy.

The gross profit for the first quarter was 5,386 (2022 Q1: 2,986) thousand euros and the gross profit margin was 11.9% (2022 Q1: 8.0%). Operating profit (EBIT) was 1,309 (2022 Q1: operating loss 1,125) thousand euros. The operating margin of the reporting quarter was 2.9% (2022 Q1: -3.0%). The net profit for the reporting quarter was 749 (2022 Q1: net loss 1,294) thousand euros, of which the share of the owners of the parent company was 781 (2022 Q1: net loss 1,308) thousand euros. Net profit per share in the first quarter was 0.04 euros, a year earlier the net loss per share was -0.07 euros.

Core business and markets

During the reporting quarter, the Group's core activity - production - accounted for 94.1% of its revenue. The revenue of the production segment increased by 30.1% in the reporting quarter, being 42.6 million euros.

In the reporting quarter, 5.0 (2022 Q1: 6.9) million euros were earned from Estonia, making up 10.9% (2022 Q1: 18.5%) of the revenue. The revenue to the Estonian market decreased by 1.9 million euros, and this is mainly related to the termination of the retail and project-based sale of electrical products in Estonia.

In the reporting quarter, the revenue earned from the Finnish market was 11.6% more than a year before, totalling 18.6 (2022 Q1: 16.7) million euros. The majority of the increase in revenue came from the sale of automation equipment and low-voltage switchgears to key customers and from the growth of orders for car heating and charging equipment and solar panel systems. In addition, the volume of electrical works in the Finnish shipbuilding sector increased. During the reporting quarter, 41.2% (2022 Q1: 44.7%) of Harju Elekter products and services were sold to the Group's largest market.

The revenue of the Swedish market increased by 11.1% in the comparison of first quarters due to the increase in sale of substations and the growth of project business, being 6.5 (2022 Q1: 5.8) million euros. Sweden accounted for 14.3% (2022 Q1: 15.6%) of the revenue of the reporting quarter.

Revenue from the Norwegian market decreased compared to the previous year, being 4.0 (2022 Q1: 4.5) million euros. The Norwegian market accounted for 8.9% (2022 Q1: 12.1%) of the revenue of the reporting quarter.

Investments

During the reporting period, the Group invested a total of 0.6 (2022 Q1: 1.5) million euros in non-current assets, incl 0.3 (2022 Q1: 1.0) million euros in investment properties, 0.2 (2022 Q1: 0.4) million euros in property, plant, and equipment and 0.1 (2022 Q1: 0.1) million euros in intangible assets. Investments were mostly made in production technology equipment, production, and process management systems.

The value of the Group's non-current financial investments totalled 23.8 (31.12.22: 23.7) million euros as of the reporting date.

Share

The company's share price on the last trading day of the reporting quarter on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange closed at 5.0 euros. As of 31 March 2023, AS Harju Elekter had 11,232 shareholders. The number of shareholders increased during the reporting quarter by 648 members.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited EUR '000 31.03.2023 31.12.2022 31.03.2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,028 9,152 286 Trade and other receivables 37,627 31,612 35,663 Prepayments 1,945 1,126 3,119 Inventories 44,704 37,068 37,692 Total current assets 85,304 79,958 76,760 Non-current assets Deferred income tax assets 1,002 1,008 776 Non-current financial investments 23,767 23,731 24,410 Investment properties 24,766 24,756 24,603 Property, plant, and equipment 35 042 35 740 26,303 Intangible assets 7,284 7,244 7,659 Total non-current assets 91,861 92,479 83,751 TOTAL ASSETS 177,165 171,437 160,511 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Borrowings 18,366 24,385 21,354 Prepayments from customers 21,310 16,827 6,681 Trade and other payables 31,888 24,502 31,063 Tax liabilities 3,033 3,478 3,663 Current provisions 1,950 2,103 51 Total current liabilities 76,547 71,295 62,812 Borrowings 20,412 20,732 12,401 Other non-current liabilities 0 0 33 Total non-current liabilities 20,412 20,732 12,434 TOTAL LIABILITIES 96,959 92,027 75,246 Equity Share capital 11,523 11,523 11,352 Share premium 2,509 2,509 1,601 Reserves 17,815 17,768 18,278 Retained earnings 48,552 47,771 54,158 Total equity attributable to the owners of the parent company 80,399 79,571 85,389 Non-controlling interests -193 -161 -124 Total equity 80,206 79,410 85,265 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 177,165 171,437 160,511





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS Unaudited EUR '000 3M 3M 2023 2022 Revenue 45,269 37,321 Cost of sales -39,883 -34,335 Gross profit 5,386 2,986 Distribution costs - 1,356 - 1,350 Administrative expenses -2,580 -2,655 Other income 18 56 Other expenses -159 -152 Operating profit/loss (-) 1,309 -1,125 Finance income 75 39 Finance costs -549 -119 Profit/loss (-) before tax 835 -1,205 Income tax -86 -89 Profit/loss (-) for the period 749 -1,294 Profit /loss (-) attributable to: Owners of the parent company 781 -1,308 Non-controlling interests -32 14 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (euros) 0.04 -0.07 Diluted earnings per share (euros) 0.04 -0.07





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unaudited EUR '000 3M 3M 2023 2022 Profit/loss (-) for the period 749 -1,294 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Impact of exchange rate changes of a foreign subsidiaries -41 20 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Gain on sales of financial assets 0 151 Net gain/loss (-) on revaluation of financial assets 36 -521 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period -5 -350 Other comprehensive income (loss) 744 -1,644 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 776 -1,658 Non-controlling interests -32 14

Priit Treial

CFO and Member of the Management Board

+372 674 7400

Attachment