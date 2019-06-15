Harkness Screens to Showcase Best in Class Technologies at Cine Europe

STEVENAGE, United Kingdom, June 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harkness Screens the world's leading screen technology company and thought-leaders in on-screen brightness will once again showcase its screen technology portfolio at Cine Europe 2019.

Clarus XC technology will once again be the screen of choice for 2D and 3D theatrical presentations during Cine Europe 2019 with the show's auditorium inside the CCIB featuring a 26.35m x 7.5m Clarus XC 170 screen used to showcase both 2D and 3D content from distributors.

"Creating a premium movie-going experience is at the very heart of what the Cine Europe team strive to achieve each year within the CCIB auditorium. We're honoured that once again, the team have chosen Clarus XC technology to showcase the very best studio content to the European industry," explains Richard Mitchell, VP Global Marketing & Commercial Development at Harkness Screens.

Harkness will also demonstrate its newly introduced Perlux HiWhite technology, widely regarded as the leading 2D white gain surface and Precision White 3D screens featuring RealD technology.

These leading products form part of a wide portfolio of cinema screens, beginning with Harkness' proprietary Matt Plus; a surface engineered to completely mitigate laser speckle using phase, angular and polarisation diversity.

With Matt Plus as the building block and investing in coated laser speckle mitigation technology for ranges such as PWT, Clarus XC and Perlux HiWhite, Matt Plus has enabled Harkness to globally deploy more screens than any other screen manufacturer offering an unrivalled presentation quality with all types of laser projection and 3D systems.

CineEurope 2019 attendees will be able to find out further information on Harkness' products by visiting the Harkness Screens suite during the show (Meeting Room 133, 1st Floor CCIB).

