Harley-Davidson Appoints Jonathan Root As Chief Financial And Commercial Officer

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) announced a series of leadership and organizational changes designed to strengthen its leadership team, reinforce its dedication to riders and dealers, and deepen its commitment to Milwaukee as the heart of its business.

Jonathan Root will serve in the newly created role of Chief Financial and Commercial Officer, combining his responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer with leadership of the Commercial organization. This expanded role reflects Harley-Davidson's renewed focus on dealer relations and integration with Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS).

Bryan Niketh will rejoin Harley-Davidson as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 5, 2026. With two decades of prior Harley-Davidson experience and most recently serving as President of White River Marine Group, Niketh will oversee Product Management, Product Development, and Product Operations. His return brings deep institutional knowledge and renewed operational leadership to the company.

Matt Ryan has been appointed Chief Marketing and Technology Officer, effective December 8, 2025. Formerly Chief Marketing Officer at Boyd Gaming, Ryan will unite Harley-Davidson's marketing, digital, and technology capabilities under one leader. His role is designed to enable data-driven marketing, integrated digital experiences, and more seamless engagement with riders and customers.

Marcus Fischer has joined Harley-Davidson as Chief Brand Officer, also effective December 8, 2025. Reporting to Matt Ryan, Fischer comes from Carmichael Lynch, the agency behind many of Harley-Davidson's most iconic campaigns. He will lead brand strategy, creative direction, and long-term brand positioning as the company enters its next chapter.

Bryan Niketh, Matt Ryan, and Marcus Fischer will all be based at Harley-Davidson's Juneau Avenue campus in Milwaukee.

In addition, Bill Davidson will serve in the newly created role of Special Advisor to the CEO and Brand Ambassador, focusing on product development, brand, rider culture, and community. Karen Davidson will continue as Brand Ambassador, working closely with the Marketing and Brand teams to strengthen dealer engagement and rider culture. Further details on her expanded role will be shared as Ryan and Fischer settle into their positions.