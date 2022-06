Harley-Davidson Appoints Tralisa Maraj As LiveWire CFO

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG), a motorcycle maker, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Tralisa Maraj as Chief Financial Officer of its brand LiveWire with effect from June 22.

Maraj previously worked as both CFO & Corporate Secretary for CGX Energy Inc. and also served as Chief Accounting Officer.

Prior to CGX, Maraj had served as Corporate Controller at Remora Energy Management.