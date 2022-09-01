Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.09.2022 20:47:00

Harley-Davidson® Debuts Icons Collection Low Rider® ST Equipped with Rockford Fosgate® All-In-One Audio Solution

Icons Collection Motorcycle Showcased During Hometown Rally™

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to announce that the latest edition to the Harley-Davidson® Icons Collection motorcycle line-up features an all-in-one audio solution designed specifically for the Low Rider® ST.

(PRNewsfoto/Rockford Corporation)

Motorcycle aficionados can catch a glimpse of the new Icons Collection Low Rider® ST during Hometown Rally™

Powering the audio is a 250-watt Bluetooth™ connected amplifier designed to easily pair with iOS or Android devices. Once connected the Harley-Davidson® Audio App allows for quick set-up, tuning adjustments via an integrated 7-band equalizer, and future firmware updates. The app also allows the user to enable Smart Speed Control that adjusts the volume automatically based on the bike's speed.

A vehicle specific integrated enclosure houses the amplifier as well as two 5.25-inch midrange speakers and a pair of 1-inch tweeters. Rider position was key to the location and angle of the speakers to ensure that they are always pointed directly at the listening position. An ultra-efficient neodymium magnet motor structure was also engineered for class leading speaker output and less weight.

Motorcycle aficionados can catch a glimpse of the new Icons Collection Low Rider® ST during Hometown Rally™ at the 20-Acre H-D Museum Campus in Milwaukee, WI from September 1st through 5th. More information is also available at Harley-Davidson.com and through your local Harley-Davidson® dealership.

Click here to learn more about the full schedule of events at Hometown Rally™ 2022.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market.  Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harley-davidson-debuts-icons-collection-low-rider-st-equipped-with-rockford-fosgate-all-in-one-audio-solution-301616712.html

SOURCE Rockford Corporation

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Patrick Industries Inc.Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Patrick Industries Inc.Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Patrick Industries Inc.Shs 52,50 -0,94% Patrick Industries Inc.Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: ATX klar im Plus -- DAX legt deutlich zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen