05.04.2023 14:00:00

Harley-Davidson, Inc. To Report First Quarter 2023 Results on April 27, 2023

Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for 8 a.m. CDT

MILWAUKEE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before market hours Thursday, April 27, 2023. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CDT. Harley-Davidson, Inc. senior management will discuss financial results, developments in the business, and updates to the Company's outlook. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available 30 minutes prior to the audio webcast.

Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and can access the slide presentation here: https://investor.harley-davidson.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx . A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Company Background
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

### (HOG-Earnings)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harley-davidson-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2023-results-on-april-27-2023-301790463.html

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.

