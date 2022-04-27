27.04.2022 13:21:45

Harley-Davidson Q1 income drops in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $222.50 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $259.14 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $1.30 billion from $1.23 billion last year.

Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $222.50 Mln. vs. $259.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.45 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.45 -Revenue (Q1): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.

