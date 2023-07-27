Harley-Davidson Q2 Profit Drops, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $178.04 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $215.85 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $1.20 billion from $1.25 billion last year.

Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $178.04 Mln. vs. $215.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.22 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.25 -Revenue (Q2): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.