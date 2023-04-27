|
27.04.2023 13:33:11
Harley-Davidson Reveals Advance In Q1 Income, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $304 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $223 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.7% to $1.789 billion from $1.495 billion last year.
Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $304 Mln. vs. $223 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.04 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q1): $1.789 Bln vs. $1.495 Bln last year.
