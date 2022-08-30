Harmonic Adds Google Cloud Support to VOS360 SaaS Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that its VOS®360 SaaS platform is now available on Google Cloud, bringing additional infrastructure options to media and entertainment companies. By running on Google Cloud, the VOS360 SaaS platform reinforces benefits for video service providers, including unparalleled agility, resiliency, security and scalability for a superior viewing experience.

"Google Cloud's highly performant and trusted infrastructure is helping media and entertainment companies develop and distribute content intelligently and at great scale," said Kip Schauer,Global Head of Media and Entertainment Partnerships at Google Cloud. "By bringing its innovative VOS360 platform to Google Cloud, Harmonic enables these businesses to deliver differentiated broadcast and direct-to-consumer streaming experiences that contribute to agrowing ecosystem of cloud-native, flexible, and agile media supply chains."

As an end-to-end SaaS solution, the VOS360 platform simplifies all stages of media processing and delivery. The VOS360 platform speeds up the creation of linear channels as well as delivery of sports events and live streams directly to consumers or syndication partners. Using the SaaS platform, operators have creative control over content ingest, scheduling, playout, branding, encoding, monetization and the creation of channel variants, with real-time agility.

"We're thrilled to announce that we can now offer our market-leading VOS360 SaaS platform on Google Cloud for a wide range of applications," said Shahar Bar, Senior Vice President, Video Products and Corporate Development, at Harmonic. "Not only is our full tech stack available on Google Cloud, but so are our full DevOps capabilities, providing customers committed to Google Cloud the ability to deploy our full suite of services and cloud technologies. In recent years Google Cloud has placed a strong focus on the Media and Entertainment market, and we're excited to partner with them to bring more customers to the Cloud."

Harmonic will showcase the latest cloud innovations for its VOS360 SaaS platform at IBC2022. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic, in stand 1.B20, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/ibc-2022. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

