Harmonic and Hitron Technologies Join Forces to Offer Sustainable Fiber Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it is offering a powerful new fiber solution for cable operators in collaboration with Hitron Technologies, the fastest-growing DOCSIS customer premise equipment manufacturer in North America. The joint offering combines Harmonic's CableOS® FTTx solution with Hitron's NOVA-2002 and NOVA-2004 optical network units (ONUs), creating a flexible, cloud-native infrastructure for sustainable delivery of 10G symmetrical services. Nelson Cable in Virginia has successfully deployed the solution for next-gen broadband delivery.

"Along with offering faster speeds, our goal with the 10G system upgrade was to improve energy efficiency and be environmentally friendly in the process," said John Holman, chief technical officer at Nelson Cable. "After a lengthy process of evaluating the available options, we chose the solution from Harmonic and Hitron based on their extensive broadband expertise, ability to deliver blazing-fast internet speeds and around-the-clock support."

The CableOS Platform converges multiple access technologies including HFC DOCSIS and XGS-PON with a unified software, provisioning and management system to enable higher speed symmetrical data transfer. By enabling precision PON deployments, the CableOS Platform makes it easier for operators to scale and adapt to changing network requirements and bandwidth demands. As an open solution, the CableOS Platform allows operators to select the ONU that best fits their business and service requirements while avoiding vendor lock-in. Interoperability between the CableOS Platform and Hitron's ONU solutions empowers operators to deliver speeds up to 10G downstream and upstream.

"We're thrilled to partner with Harmonic and provide cable operators with a sustainable foundation for next-gen broadband," said Greg Fisher, president and chief technology officer at Hitron. "Combining Hitron's ONUs with Harmonic's CableOS Platform creates a flexible pathway to fiber and allows our customers to monetize their networks via high-ARPU symmetrical business services and premium-tier residential services."

"Fiber deployments are accelerating in the U.S. cable market, and we're excited to help operators embrace this broadband transformation," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, broadband business at Harmonic. "Our joint solution with Hitron provides operators with greater optionality, business agility and environmental efficiencies, speeding up time to market for ultra-fast internet deployments."

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers more than 10 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable and fiber operators worldwide, including the largest operators in North America and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America and Asia.

About Hitron Technologies

Hitron Technologies is changing the way the world works, plays and connects. Our leadership in broadband and wi-fi technology, combined with our vertically integrated manufacturing services, enable us to continually push the envelope of what's possible and deliver custom, cost-effective and scalable solutions. Hitron Technologies Americas Inc. is a subsidiary of Hitron Technologies and is based in Centennial, Colorado. To learn more about Hitron Technologies Americas, visit www.us.hitrontech.com

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

