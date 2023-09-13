Harmonic Enables Best-of-Breed Ad Tech with Google and Equativ

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it is expanding its targeted advertising ecosystem through strategic partnerships with industry-leading ad tech platforms Google Ad Manager and Equativ. The new collaborations pave the way for an expanded best-of-breed ad tech ecosystem and enhance the landscape of video streaming monetization.

Harmonic is now an integrated streaming ecosystem partner with Google Ad Manager. This prestigious partnership enables Harmonic's VOS®360 Ad SaaS to foster a more open ecosystem for server-side ad insertion (SSAI), allowing publishers to seamlessly optimize ad delivery, fill rates and demand to significantly increase revenue. Integration between Harmonic's SSAI solution and Google Ad Manager allows for scalable access to Google Ad Manager's monetization suite, including flexible demand types, formats, AI-driven insights and ad quality controls, resulting in a higher quality advertising and viewing experience.

"Our partnerships with Google Ad Manager and Equativ mark a significant milestone in our mission to transform video streaming monetization," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president of video products and solutions at Harmonic. "By combining our strengths, we are poised to create a dynamic ad tech ecosystem that empowers our customers to unlock new levels of monetization."

Partnering with cutting-edge supply-side platform and ad server provider Equativ enables video service providers to quickly and easily optimize revenue while maintaining control over key assets, including audience, data and content. Harmonic VOS360 Ad customers can reach international regions, including EMEA and APAC, by leveraging Equativ's deep understanding of the complexities of targeted ad delivery in high-growth markets.

At IBC2023, VOS360 Ad SaaS running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and integrated with the AWS Elemental video pipeline will be demonstrated at the AWS stand 5.C90. Harmonic will demonstrate its targeted advertising solutions and latest innovations in streaming and broadcast delivery in stand 1.B20. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic, visit info.harmonicinc.com/ibc. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

