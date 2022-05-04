Harmonic Highlights Network Convergence, Flexibility and Sustainability at ANGA COM 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced it will showcase transformative approaches to broadband network convergence at ANGA COM 2022. By offering a path to 10G, Harmonic's market-leading CableOS® Cloud-Native Core Platform is powering the ultra-connected future of broadband with innovative deployment options and solutions that improve business agility, boost sustainability, enable rapid capacity expansion and improve subscriber experience. Reinforcing the company's broadband leadership, Harmonic was recently presented with the 2021 Dell'Oro Group Market Share Leader Award for the DAA and virtual CMTS markets.

"Next-gen broadband relies on network convergence powered by sustainable and flexible solutions that inspire operators with greater optionality to support multiple architectures," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, cable access business, Harmonic. "ANGA COM will be a key event for us to demonstrate how operators are stepping on the evolutionary path to 10G broadband with Harmonic's unique software-based MAC Anywhere approach to Flexible MAC Architecture, mature DAA solutions, innovations in fiber to the home PON, fixed wireless access, and more."

At ANGA COM, Harmonic will showcase the power of its cloud-native virtualized CableOS Platform, which provides operators with a single solution for:

Distributed access architecture ( DAA): Harmonic's DAA solutions are trusted by global operators for sustainable, high-speed broadband service delivery, including 10G.

( Harmonic's DAA solutions are trusted by global operators for sustainable, high-speed broadband service delivery, including 10G. Flexible MAC Anywhere ( FMA) : Harmonic will demonstrate its MAC Anywhere approach to FMA, a breakthrough for the cable industry.

: Harmonic will demonstrate its MAC Anywhere approach to FMA, a breakthrough for the cable industry. Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH): Harmonic's CableOS Platform converges FTTH PON and HFC DOCSIS networks so operators can sustainably meet modern broadband demands.

Harmonic's industry-recognized experts will also provide insights on key topics for the ultra-connected future during the ANGA COM conference:

Asaf Matatyaou , vice president, solutions and product management, will present "Exploring Operational Benefits of Easy-to-Adopt Cloud-Native Virtual CMTS" on May 11 at 11:45 a.m.

, vice president, solutions and product management, will present "Exploring Operational Benefits of Easy-to-Adopt Cloud-Native Virtual CMTS" on at Richard Rommes , vice president, access network solutions and strategy, will discuss strategies for "Deploying Your DOCSIS Network with PON Quickly and Cost-Effectively" on May 10 at 3:15 p.m.

, vice president, access network solutions and strategy, will discuss strategies for "Deploying Your DOCSIS Network with PON Quickly and Cost-Effectively" on at Jean-Louis Diascorn, senior innovation manager will share his expertise on "UHD OTT: How to Improve QoE, Bitrate and Monetization with Recent Streaming Innovations" on May 10 at 11:45 a.m.

Harmonic's market-leading broadband solutions will be on display at ANGA COM, May 10-12 in stand C51, hall 8. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Harmonic's broadband specialists, visit info.harmonicinc.com/cable-access/anga-com-2022. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

