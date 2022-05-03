Harmonic Impresses with Demonstrations at CableLabs® 10G Showcase

SAN JOSE, Calif. , May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced it participated in the recent CableLabs® 10G Showcase, an industry event focused on DOCSIS® 4.0 technologies as a cornerstone of next-gen broadband and 10G. Harmonic, the market leader in virtualization and DAA, wowed attendees with its CableOS® Cloud-Native Core Platform, demonstrating DOCSIS 4.0 Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX) reaching 8.5 Gbps on the downstream and 5 Gbps on the upstream. Harmonic also showcased convergence running on the widely deployed CableOS Ripple outdoor node enclosure with DOCSIS 3.1 high-split and symmetric 10G PON FTTH.

"DOCSIS 4.0 is a transformational technology that opens up exciting opportunities for operators," said Curtis Knittle, vice president of Wired Technologies at CableLabs. "Harmonic's participation in our 10G Showcase with leading-edge DOCSIS 4.0 and new fiber technologies is helping to move the needle, empowering operators to deliver 10G and symmetrical multi-gigabit internet services."

With Harmonic's CableOS Platform, operators can sustainably power 10G and symmetrical multi-gigabit internet using their DOCSIS-based Hybrid Fiber-Coax (HFC) network. By converging PON and HFC DOCSIS networks with a unified software, provisioning and management solution, the CableOS Platform enables operators to streamline operations, increase business agility and rapidly expand capacity.

"As consumer demand for ultra-fast broadband accelerates, operators will tap into DOCSIS 4.0 technology to fuel next-gen broadband experiences, including 10G," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, cable access business at Harmonic. "At the CableLabs 10G Showcase Harmonic achieved an important milestone, demonstrating impressive downstream and upstream bandwidth results as well as a sustainable foundation for network evolution."

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers 6.1 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable and fiber operators worldwide, including the largest operators in North America and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America and Asia.

